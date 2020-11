St Helens book Grand Final place by thrashing Catalans Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Kevin Naiqama scores a hat-trick as St Helens trash Catalans to set up a Super League Grand Final against Wigan. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published 26 minutes ago Coote: Very proud of the boys 01:52 Lachlan Coote felt it was a massive effort from St Helens to secure a 48-2 victory over Catalans Dragons to reach the Super League Grand Final. You Might Like