Dutch reporter hacks EU defense ministers' meeting
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
A Dutch journalist took advantage of a security blunder to hack into a video call with EU defense ministers. "I'm sorry for interrupting your conference, I'll be leaving," the reporter told the EU's top diplomat.
