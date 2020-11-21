Active shooter reported at Mayfair mall, 8 injured and taken to hospital
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
A police officer at the front entrance of Froedtert Hospital said eight patients from the shooting at Mayfair mall have been transported there.
