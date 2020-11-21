Global  
 

Active shooter reported at Mayfair mall, 8 injured and taken to hospital

USATODAY.com Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
A police officer at the front entrance of Froedtert Hospital said eight patients from the shooting at Mayfair mall have been transported there.
Mass Shooting At Mayfair Mall In Wauwatosa, Wisconsin; Shooter 'At Large'

Mass Shooting At Mayfair Mall In Wauwatosa, Wisconsin; Shooter 'At Large' 00:18

 Multiple people were shot Friday afternoon at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and police are still searching for the shooter.

Multiple people injured in shooting at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

 Law enforcement officers descended on Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, after multiple people were injured in an "active shooter" incident Friday afternoon,..
CBS News

Shooting at Mall Near Milwaukee Leaves Multiple People Hurt, Mayor Says

 The shooting happened at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wis. None of those hurt had life-threatening injuries.
NYTimes.com

Multiple people wounded in Wisconsin mall shooting

Multiple people wounded in Wisconsin mall shooting

A suspect was at large after "multiple" people were wounded in an "active shooter incident" at a suburban shopping mall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday, the local mayor said.

Police Rush To 'Active Situation' At Suburban Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Mall

Police Rush To 'Active Situation' At Suburban Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Mall

Multiple people were shot at a shopping mall in Wisconsin on Friday.

Police: Shots fired at Mayfair Mall in Tosa, victim arrives at hospital with injuries

Police: Shots fired at Mayfair Mall in Tosa, victim arrives at hospital with injuries

Wauwatosa police say shots were fired at Mayfair Mall and a victim later turned themselves into a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday night.

Eight injured in Wisconsin mall shooting, police say

