Opposition warns there's not enough time to vet U.K. trade deal

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources EU chief hails ‘better progress’ in post-Brexit trade talks



Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal have made “better progress” in recent days,the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has said,raising hopes that an agreement may be in.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published 7 hours ago Take it Out in Trade Movie



AGFA- Take it Out in Trade Trailer - ARROW - Plot synopsis: There will never be another hero like Ed Wood (PLAN 9 FROM OUTER SPACE, GLEN OR GLENDA). And there will never be another movie like TAKE IT.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:23 Published 4 days ago Trade talks: UK and EU officials resume critical negotiations



Some analysts believe a US trade deal has been overhyped by the UK. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:27 Published 1 week ago