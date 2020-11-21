Global  
 

Opposition warns there's not enough time to vet U.K. trade deal

CBC.ca Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
As signs emerge that a transitional trade deal between Canada and the U.K. is imminent, Opposition MPs on the Commons trade committee warned Friday they may not be able to pass implementation legislation in time because the Liberal government let the talks drag on too long.
