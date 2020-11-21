Global  
 

Violence erupts in Brazil after Carrefour security kills Black man

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
The death of a Black man at the hands of white supermarket security guards has been compared to George Floyd's death in the US. The man was killed on the eve of Brazil's Black Consciousness Day.
Brazilians Outraged Over Death of Black Man Killed by Carrefour Security

 The death of a black man beaten by white security guards at a supermarket sparked outrage in Brazil as it celebrated Black Consciousness Day.
Death of Black man beaten by security guards outrages Brazil

 Video shows the man being held by a security guard as another struck him repeatedly in the face outside a Carrefour grocery store in southern Brazil.
