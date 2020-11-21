Violence erupts in Brazil after Carrefour security kills Black man
Saturday, 21 November 2020 () The death of a Black man at the hands of white supermarket security guards has been compared to George Floyd's death in the US. The man was killed on the eve of Brazil's Black Consciousness Day.
Occurred on March 2, 2018 / Plymouth, Devon, England Info from Licensor: Alan, a police officer from Plymouth, Devon, had his CCTV at his home capture his hilarious journey of trying to get to his house! Alan had just finished a twelve hour night shift and was very tired and excited to get to his...