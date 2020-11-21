Hawkers markets, rides and COVID marshals: This is what Australia Day will look like without Skyworks Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The City of Perth will be replacing the Australia Day Skyworks fireworks show with an offering of concerts, amusement rides, water slides, hawker markets, and activities to the tune of $1.5 million. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

