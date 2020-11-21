Global  
 

Hawkers markets, rides and COVID marshals: This is what Australia Day will look like without Skyworks

The Age Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
The City of Perth will be replacing the Australia Day Skyworks fireworks show with an offering of concerts, amusement rides, water slides, hawker markets, and activities to the tune of $1.5 million.
