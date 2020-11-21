Tucker Carlson gives 'update' after segment on Sidney Powell, voter fraud draws backlash
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Tucker Carlson is issuing an "update" after a segment on his Fox News show about Sidney Powell's voter fraud allegations drew backlash.
Tucker Carlson is issuing an "update" after a segment on his Fox News show about Sidney Powell's voter fraud allegations drew backlash.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tucker Carlson American conservative political commentator from California
Tucker Carlson Dared Question a Trump Lawyer. The Backlash Was Quick.The president’s allies quickly closed ranks behind Sidney Powell and her pro-Trump conspiracy theory, accusing the Fox host of betrayal.
NYTimes.com
Fox News host Tucker Carlson apologizes for erroneously claiming a dead man voted in GeorgiaTucker Carlson apologized on Fox News for reporting that a dead man voted in the 2020 election: "We're always going to correct when we're wrong."
USATODAY.com
Tucker Carlson apologized on-air for making a false accusation of voter fraud in GeorgiaFox News host Tucker Carlson apologized on Friday after a Georgia news...
WorldNews
Sidney Powell American attorney
Fox News American conservative cable television news channel
Rudy Giuliani suggested someone 'cut the head off' Democrat leaders in Fox News interviewGiuliani added: "Somehow the Democrat party was hijacked by Clinton and since then it's gone more corrupt."
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump allies abandon Fox News for conspiratorial NewsmaxNow that his largely invisible network has suddenly been flooded by fans of President Donald Trump, Newsmax television personality Grant Stinchfield is puffing..
New Zealand Herald
The World Is Never Going Back to NormalIn the hours and days after American news networks declared him the victor on November 7, President-elect Joe Biden received congratulatory tweets and statements..
WorldNews
You Might Like