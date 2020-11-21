Global  
 

Tri Nations 2020 LIVE: Wallabies vs Argentina at McDonald Jones Stadium

The Age Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
It's must win time for the Wallabies. They have to beat Argentina at McDonald Jones Stadium tonight to put themselves in the box seat to win the Tri Nations. Coverage from 7:20pm.
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Real men do cry, says Pumas coach Ledesma

Real men do cry, says Pumas coach Ledesma 04:06

 Argentina and Australia prepare for their Tri-Nations clash in Newcastle, New South Wales.

