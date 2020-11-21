PUBG Mobile India Update: New game to be different from global version
Saturday, 21 November 2020 (
25 minutes ago) PUBG Mobile India will be different from the global version right from the naming to the gameplay as millions await the launch of this game.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
PUBG Mobile India to retain all previous player stats, in-game purchases from global version
PUBG Mobile is coming back in a slightly refreshed avatar to India and loyal fans of the game, like me, couldn’t be happier. The game will comply with Indian...
BGR India
3 days ago
PUBG Mobile Patch 1.1 Brings Metro Royale Mode, New Weapons, And More
PUBG Mobile partnered with another game, Metro Exodus, and released Patch 1.1 on Nov 10, 2020. The new update adds plenty of exciting features such as a new game...
Fossbytes
1 week ago
PUBG plans return, government may not budge
PUBG Corporation, the South Korean developer of the eponymous game, said on Thursday that it is “preparing to launch” PUBG Mobile India, a new version...
IndiaTimes
1 week ago