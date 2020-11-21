Tamil Nadu CM creates revolving fund for government school students admitted to medical colleges
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
The Chief Minister said the fund has been set up in the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation to make sure that tuition fees and hostel fees can be paid to the college administration
The Chief Minister said the fund has been set up in the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation to make sure that tuition fees and hostel fees can be paid to the college administration
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources