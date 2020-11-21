Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tamil Nadu CM creates revolving fund for government school students admitted to medical colleges

Hindu Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
The Chief Minister said the fund has been set up in the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation to make sure that tuition fees and hostel fees can be paid to the college administration
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Youth rescued from 60-foot-deep well in southern India

Youth rescued from 60-foot-deep well in southern India 02:43

 A youngster who fell into a 60-feet deep well was rescued by a team of firefighters in southern India's Tamil Nadu on November 16.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

CCTV captures man shooting multiple people as dispute over land escalates in India [Video]

CCTV captures man shooting multiple people as dispute over land escalates in India

Two men were shot after another man opened fire after a land dispute escalated in southern India's Tamil Nadu on November 16.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 07:40Published