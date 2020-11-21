Global  
 

IND vs AUS: 'Don't think Virat Kohli needs extra motivation as he always gives 110%,' says Marcus Stoinis

DNA Saturday, 21 November 2020
With the series Down Under all set to begin from November 27, Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis believes that India skipper Virat Kohli will be 'extra motivated' as the batsman is always up to give his '110 per cent' in every game he plays.
Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that there is uncertainty about whether Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma would be able to make it to Australia series owing to their injuries...

 Stoinis has a fair grasp of Kohli, who had not just been his skipper at the RCB in the past but had also fallen to him twice in One-Day Internationals last year....
