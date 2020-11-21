IND vs AUS: 'Don't think Virat Kohli needs extra motivation as he always gives 110%,' says Marcus Stoinis
With the series Down Under all set to begin from November 27, Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis believes that India skipper Virat Kohli will be 'extra motivated' as the batsman is always up to give his '110 per cent' in every game he plays.
