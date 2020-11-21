One-fourth of Uttar Pradesh’s active COVID-19 cases are in eight NCR districts
Saturday, 21 November 2020 () According to Uttar Pradesh’s official data updated till Friday, there were a total of 5,21,988 COVID-19 cases in the State, while the number of active cases stood at 23,357, of which 5,863 (25.10%) were in its NCR districts.
In a bid to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, curfew has been imposed in Ahmedabad from November 20 to 23. Police are checking vehicles in the city to stop unnecessary movement of the public. During this period, only shops selling essential items, medicines are permitted to remain open. COVID-19 cases...
India's COVID-19 tally reached 90.50 lakh on November 21. As compared to yesterday, a significant rise in new COVID-19 cases was observed. The spike of 46,232 new cases and 564 deaths reported in last..
COVID-19 cases are on the rise on Long Island, where New York State is closely monitoring the uptick. School districts are warning residents to be ready for a possible shutdown; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan..
As the COVID-19 cases are increasing in five districts of Madhya Pradesh, state Chief Minister on November 20 announced that night curfew will be imposed in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha, and Ratlam..