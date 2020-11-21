Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus updates: Donald Trump Jr. tests positive; model estimates 471k US deaths by March; Cuomo to receive International Emmy

USATODAY.com Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for the coronavirus. Model predicts more deaths. Thanksgiving during a pandemic happened before. Latest COVID news.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Jr. Donald Trump Jr. Son of Donald Trump; American businessman

Coronavirus updates: Donald Trump Jr. tests positive; 471k US deaths by March, model estimates; CDC recommends against holiday travel

 Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for the coronavirus. Model predicts more deaths. Thanksgiving during a pandemic happened before. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump's oldest son Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 this week, a spokesman confirmed on Friday. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:11Published

Donald Trump Jr. Tests Positive for COVID-19, in Quarantine

 Well, this seemed inevitable ... Donald Trump Jr. has contracted the coronavirus. President Trump's son reportedly tested positive for the potentially deadly..
TMZ.com

International Emmy Award International Emmy Award award

Andrew Cuomo to receive International Emmy for COVID-19 briefings

 Cuomo will be acknowledged for "his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic and his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world."
CBS News

Covid 19 coronavirus: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to receive International Emmy for virus briefings

 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is to receive an International Emmy award for his once-daily televised briefings on the coronavirus pandemic that killed tens of..
New Zealand Herald

India has its first best actor International Emmy nominee

 Arjun Mathur has made history as India's first best actor nominee at the International Emmy Awards. The virtual ceremony will be held Monday, Nov. 23. Arjun is..
USATODAY.com
Delhi Crime’s Richie Mehta on Emmys nomination, not returning for season 2 [Video]

Delhi Crime’s Richie Mehta on Emmys nomination, not returning for season 2

Richie Mehta, writer and director of Netflix's Delhi Crime, inspired by the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, reacts to the show's nomination for Best Drama at the International Emmys, not returning for season 2, and taking his time with projects.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 09:15Published

Andrew Cuomo Andrew Cuomo 56th Governor of New York

You're '100% wrong': Cuomo spars with reporter over school closures [Video]

You're '100% wrong': Cuomo spars with reporter over school closures

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday had a heated exchange with a reporter, when he was asked whether New York City still has "the ability to close its schools." Following Cuomo's news conference, the New York City mayor said the city would halt in-person learning starting on Thursday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:16Published
Governor Cuomo Fires Back at Trump, ‘Stop the Narcissism’ [Video]

Governor Cuomo Fires Back at Trump, ‘Stop the Narcissism’

On Sunday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tore into Donald Trump after the president suggested New York would not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID-19 cases likely to rise in Indore: Nodal Officer [Video]

COVID-19 cases likely to rise in Indore: Nodal Officer

While speaking to ANI, Madhya Pradesh's Indore Nodal Officer, Amit Malakar on November 21 stated that COVID-19 positivity rate stands at nearly 8% in the district at 37,115 total cases, and they are expecting a rise in cases due to weather change and flouting of norms during festival season. He said, "COVID19 positivity rate stands at nearly 8% in Indore at 37,115 total cases. Recovery rate has fallen and currently stands at 90.7% with 33,693 recoveries. We're expecting a rise in cases due to weather change and flouting of norms during festival season." Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced night curfew in Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha, Ratlam, including Indore between 10 pm to 6 am.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:38Published
COVID-19: UP's recovery rate improves to 94.09% [Video]

COVID-19: UP's recovery rate improves to 94.09%

Uttar Pradesh recovery rate now stands at 94.09%, informed Principal Health Secretary of UP, Amit Mohan Prasad on November 21 while addressing a press conference.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published
UP registers 2,326 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours [Video]

UP registers 2,326 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

In last 24 hours, 2,326 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the state, informed Principal Health Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Amit Mohan Prasad on November 21 while addressing a press conference.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

ICYMI: Piano playing in surgery and Covid safety robots

 A look at some of the stories you may have missed this week.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump Jr. Tests Positive For COVID-19, President Trump Turns Up Efforts To Overturn Election [Video]

Donald Trump Jr. Tests Positive For COVID-19, President Trump Turns Up Efforts To Overturn Election

We're learning of more COVID cases at the White House as President Donald Trump is turning up his effort to try to overturn the election; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:03Published
Donald Trump Jr. Has COVID-19 [Video]

Donald Trump Jr. Has COVID-19

Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19. According to Business Insider, the president's eldest son, tested positive for the virus earlier this week. A spokesman for Trump Jr. told reporters..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Model projects covid deaths [Video]

Model projects covid deaths

A model can project the number of covid deaths to expect. There is an expected 430, 000 deaths by March.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Indian-American scientists identify possible COVID-19 treatment

 A team of Indian-origin immunologists in the US has discovered a potential strategy to prevent life-threatening inflammation, lung damage and organ failure in...
Mid-Day

As AU Chair South Africa’s Leadership Fell Short In Key Areas – Analysis

As AU Chair South Africa’s Leadership Fell Short In Key Areas – Analysis By Liesl Louw-Voudran* South Africa is set to conclude its one-year tenure as African Union (AU) chair at the next AU summit in February 2021. Like for many,...
Eurasia Review

All but one test positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh village

 All except one of the 42 residents of Thorang village in Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti district have tested positive for COVID-19 with 2.83 per cent population of the...
Mid-Day