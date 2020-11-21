Coronavirus updates: Donald Trump Jr. tests positive; model estimates 471k US deaths by March; Cuomo to receive International Emmy
Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for the coronavirus. Model predicts more deaths. Thanksgiving during a pandemic happened before. Latest COVID news.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump Jr. Son of Donald Trump; American businessman
Coronavirus updates: Donald Trump Jr. tests positive; 471k US deaths by March, model estimates; CDC recommends against holiday travelDonald Trump Jr. tests positive for the coronavirus. Model predicts more deaths. Thanksgiving during a pandemic happened before. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:11Published
Donald Trump Jr. Tests Positive for COVID-19, in QuarantineWell, this seemed inevitable ... Donald Trump Jr. has contracted the coronavirus. President Trump's son reportedly tested positive for the potentially deadly..
TMZ.com
International Emmy Award award
Andrew Cuomo to receive International Emmy for COVID-19 briefingsCuomo will be acknowledged for "his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic and his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world."
CBS News
Covid 19 coronavirus: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to receive International Emmy for virus briefingsNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo is to receive an International Emmy award for his once-daily televised briefings on the coronavirus pandemic that killed tens of..
New Zealand Herald
India has its first best actor International Emmy nomineeArjun Mathur has made history as India's first best actor nominee at the International Emmy Awards. The virtual ceremony will be held Monday, Nov. 23. Arjun is..
USATODAY.com
Delhi Crime’s Richie Mehta on Emmys nomination, not returning for season 2
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:15Published
Andrew Cuomo 56th Governor of New York
You're '100% wrong': Cuomo spars with reporter over school closures
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:16Published
Governor Cuomo Fires Back at Trump, ‘Stop the Narcissism’
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:27Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
COVID-19 cases likely to rise in Indore: Nodal Officer
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:38Published
COVID-19: UP's recovery rate improves to 94.09%
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19Published
UP registers 2,326 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:24Published
ICYMI: Piano playing in surgery and Covid safety robotsA look at some of the stories you may have missed this week.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources