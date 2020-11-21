Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Less pomp and circumstance? Biden inauguration likely to be scaled-down affair in response to COVID

USATODAY.com Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Joe Biden's inauguration in January is expected to look a lot different than previous presidential inaugurals. The reason: COVID.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

President-elect Joe Biden to announce first picks for Cabinet on Tuesday

 President-elect Joe Biden will announce several Cabinet picks on Tuesday, according to incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain. CBS News correspondent..
CBS News

Coronavirus infections surge as Thanksgiving approaches

 The number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has surpassed 12 million and one of the busiest travel days of the year is fast approaching. Dr. Shereef Elnahal,..
CBS News

Republicans Rewrite an Old Playbook on Disenfranchising Black Americans

 As they try to somehow reverse Joe Biden’s victory, President Trump and his allies have targeted heavily Black cities, painting them as corrupt and trying to..
NYTimes.com

Biden expected to announce Treasury secretary and other Cabinet picks

 President-elect Joe Biden is expecting to name more members of his Cabinet this week, but President Trump is continuing to block the presidential transition...
CBS News

Russian leader Vladimir Putin not ready to recognise Joe Biden as the winner of US presidential election

 President Vladimir Putin says Russia is willing to work with whomever is officially declared the next president of the United States, but that he won't offer..
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid: Third North East Autism Society worker dies

 Tracey Donnelly, 53, was a "dedicated" and "popular person", the North East Autism Society says.
BBC News

Covid-19 pandemic: Merkel 'worried' about vaccines for poor countries

 The German leader voices concern after top economic powers promise a fair distribution of vaccines.
BBC News

LA County restricting in-person dining to combat COVID surge

 The changes were announced as the current five-day average stood at 4,097 new coronavirus cases in LA County.
CBS News

COVID's effect on teaching

 The coronavirus pandemic is once again disrupting students. Many parents worry their children are falling behind, and some teachers across the country are..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Doctors Say They Are "Hopeful" About Biden's COVID-19 Plans [Video]

Doctors Say They Are "Hopeful" About Biden's COVID-19 Plans

Three doctors spoke to Business Insider about the projection that Joe Biden has won the election. They are hopeful he will be spearheading the country's coronavirus response as of 2021. They are also..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid: Are people following the rules in Treorchy?

 BBC Wales spent three days in Treorchy to find out how people are coping under Wales' Covid rules.
BBC News

New Zealand: New Zealand's Immigration Policy And The Impact Of COVID-19 - lus Laboris

 This article briefly examines New Zealand's immigration framework, put on hold by the measures implemented in response to COVID-19, and the categories of foreign...
Mondaq

VolitionRx to present Nu.Q coronavirus study data at MEDICA 2020 virtual forum

 VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) will present preliminary results from its proof of concept clinical studies focused on monitoring disease progression of...
Proactive Investors