Villarreal 1-1 Real Madrid: Gerard Moreno penalty denies Real victory

BBC News Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Real Madrid miss the chance to move to within a point of leaders Real Sociedad as they are held to a draw by Villarreal.
