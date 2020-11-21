Global  
 

Melania Trump Announces a Noguchi Sculpture for the White House

NYTimes.com Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Isamu Noguchi’s 1962 installation, “Floor Frame,” will be the first piece by an Asian-American artist in the White House collection.
