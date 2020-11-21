|
|
Zaira Wasim requests fan pages to take down her photos, says 'trying to start new chapter in life'
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
In 2019, in a detailed post on her Facebook page, the Kashmiri-born 'Dangal' fame star announced her disassociation with the film industry.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Eat Wheaties! Movie Clip - Awkward Family Dinner
Eat Wheaties! Movie Clip - Awkward Family Dinner - Plot synopsis: After being named co-chair of his college reunion, lonely software executive Sid Straw (TONY HALE) joins Facebook and reaches out to..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:27Published
|