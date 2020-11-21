Global  
 

Active COVID-19 caseload on northern Sask. reserves more than doubles in 7 days

CBC.ca Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
According to the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority's latest daily update, 225 people within its jurisdiction were infected with the virus on Wednesday. That's up considerably from one week before on Nov. 11, when the authority reported 106 active cases.
