Active COVID-19 caseload on northern Sask. reserves more than doubles in 7 days Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

According to the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority's latest daily update, 225 people within its jurisdiction were infected with the virus on Wednesday. That's up considerably from one week before on Nov. 11, when the authority reported 106 active cases. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

