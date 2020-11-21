Global  
 

G-20 summit opens as Saudi King urges united response to virus

Hindu Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
“We have a duty to rise to the challenge together and give a strong message of hope and reassurance”
Saudi Arabia's King Salman officially launches the G20 summit in a first for an Arab nation, with the virtual forum dominated by efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and the worst global..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended G20 Saudi Arabia 2020 Riyadh Summit on Nov 21. King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud addressed the Summit. The summit aims to discuss financial and socioeconomic..

Activists are drawing attention to Saudi Arabia’s human rights record as it prepares to host the G20 summit.

 Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has opened the G20 summit as the coronavirus pandemic overshadows this year’s gathering of heads of state.
Online G-20 summit lacks glam, and maybe results, amid virus Read full article 1/6 G20 A Disconnected Summit FILE - In this March 26, 2020, file photo released by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Saudi King Salman, chairs a video...
