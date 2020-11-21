Global  
 

Fred VanVleet receives four-year, $85 million deal to stay with Toronto Raptors

USATODAY.com Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Fred VanVleet went undrafted by the NBA in 2016. Saturday, he became an $85 million man after the Toronto Raptors gave him a four-year deal.
