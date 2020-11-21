Fred VanVleet receives four-year, $85 million deal to stay with Toronto Raptors
Fred VanVleet went undrafted by the NBA in 2016. Saturday, he became an $85 million man after the Toronto Raptors gave him a four-year deal.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Fred VanVleet American basketball player
Toronto Raptors Professional basketball team based in Toronto, Canada
