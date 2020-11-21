Erling Haaland: Dortmund striker wins Golden Boy award
Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland has won the prestigious Golden Boy award and is deemed to be the most promising player in the world. The award, handed out by Italian newspaper Tuttosport after an extensive voting process including experts from across the world, is designed to identify the best players aged 21 or younger in world football. Haaland has been in tremendous form since joining Dortmund in January, with 27 goals and six assists in just 29 games for the Bundesliga club...
