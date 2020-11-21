Global  
 

Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii

WorldNews Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at PompeiiROME — The skeletal remains of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic eruption of Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago have been discovered in Pompeii, officials at the archaeological park said Saturday. The partial skeletons were...
Pompeii Pompeii Ancient Roman city near modern Naples, Italy


Mount Vesuvius Mount Vesuvius Active stratovolcano in the Gulf of Naples, Italy

Pompeii: Dig uncovers remains of rich man and slave killed by Vesuvius

 The remains of two men are uncovered at a villa on the outskirts of the ancient Roman city.
BBC News

BBC News