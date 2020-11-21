Singapore-Hong Kong Air Travel Bubble Postponed
Singapore and Hong Kong have postponed a planned air travel bubble meant to boost tourism for both cities, amid a spike in coronavirus infections in Hong Kong. ......
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Singapore Country in Southeast Asia
Singapore: Jolovan Wham charged for holding up a smiley face signActivist Jolovan Wham faces large fines for violating public order in Singapore.
BBC News
SITMEX 2020: Phase 2 of trilateral maritime exercise commences in Andaman Sea
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:27Published
Watch: 2nd edition of trilateral maritime exercise SITMEX-2020 commences in Andaman Sea
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:06Published
Hong Kong scraps travel bubble with Singapore as Asia hit by wave of new Covid-19 clustersA bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore was scrapped just 24 hours before its launch after a coronavirus spike as alarm bells were raised across Asia amid a..
New Zealand Herald
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
Carrie Lam: Hong Kong's leader says she has to keep piles of cash at homeCarrie Lam says she has no bank account due to US sanctions, and pays cash for everything.
BBC News
Cash and Carrie: US sanctioned Hong Kong leader has no bank accountHONG KONG (AFP) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said she has "piles of cash" at home as she has no bank account after the United States slapped sanctions on her in..
WorldNews
China has reached a major milestone in ending absolute poverty. But the Communist Party isn't celebrating yetHong Kong (CNN)Chinese President Xi Jinping reached a major milestone this week in his five-year long fight to end absolute poverty across the country -- but it..
WorldNews
Hong Kong policies: Carrie Lam defends new security law
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:07Published
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam vows to deepen Beijing tiesHong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam has vowed to deepen ties with mainland China and pledged to rescue the city from “chaos”, using an annual policy address..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources