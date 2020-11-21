Singapore-Hong Kong Air Travel Bubble Postponed

SITMEX 2020: Phase 2 of trilateral maritime exercise commences in Andaman Sea



A trilateral naval exercise involving India, Singapore, Thailand commenced in Andaman Sea. This is the second edition of the two-day long naval exercise, SITMEX 2020. The exercise is scheduled in a 'non-contact, at sea only format' in view of Covid-19. SITMEX-2020 aims to further consolidate interoperability between the three navies. The exercise also aims to enhance understanding best practices for multi-faceted maritime operations. This edition would involve a war-at-sea exercise, naval manoeuvres, weapon firing, etc. Indian Navy is represented by two indigenous warships - INS Kamorta and INS Karmuk. Singapore is represented by RSS Intrepid and RSS Endeavour while Thailand is by HTMS Kraburi. The five-day maiden edition of the exercise was conducted in September 2019. Exercise was held off Andaman and Nicobar Islands with the harbour phase at Port Blair.

