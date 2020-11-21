Global  
 

Singapore-Hong Kong Air Travel Bubble Postponed

WorldNews Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Singapore-Hong Kong Air Travel Bubble PostponedSingapore and Hong Kong have postponed a planned air travel bubble meant to boost tourism for both cities, amid a spike in coronavirus infections in Hong Kong. ......
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Hong Kong’s tour bus “cemetery”

Hong Kong’s tour bus “cemetery” 01:56

 The city's once booming tourism sector which employs some 260,000 people is suffering due to travel bans and border closures. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

