Michael J Fox: ‘Every step now is a frigging math problem, so I take it slow’

WorldNews Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Michael J Fox: ‘Every step now is a frigging math problem, so I take it slow’After living with Parkinson’s for 30 years, the actor still counts himself a lucky man. He reflects on what his diagnosis has taught him about hope, acting, family and medical breakthroughs The last time I spoke to Michael J Fox , in 2013, in his office in New York, he was 90% optimistic and 10%...
