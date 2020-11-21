Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ben Carson says he's 'out of the woods' after being 'extremely sick' with COVID-19

WorldNews Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Ben Carson says he's 'out of the woods' after being 'extremely sick' with COVID-19Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said Friday he is feeling better after what appeared to be a serious bout of the coronavirus. In a Facebook post, Carson, who is a medical doctor, said he believes he is “out of the woods” after being “extremely sick” with the highly infectious virus, and that he believes an experimental treatment he took saved his life. “I was extremely sick and initially took...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ben Carson Ben Carson 17th United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; American neurosurgeon

Ben Carson says he was "desperately ill" with COVID-19

 "I do believe I am out of the woods at this point," he said on Facebook.
CBS News

Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski tests positive for COVID-19

 Corey Lewandowski, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, has tested positive for COVID-19. Lewandowski is the latest person in President Trump's orbit to test..
CBS News
Ben Carson Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Ben Carson Tests Positive for COVID-19

On Monday morning, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID-19: 'Yamraj' and 'Chitragupt' spread awareness in Bhopal [Video]

COVID-19: 'Yamraj' and 'Chitragupt' spread awareness in Bhopal

Artists dressed up as 'Yamraj' and 'Chitragupt' spread awareness about the importance of wearing masks and maintaining social-distancing, in Bhopal's New Market under the district administration's 'Rok-Tok Abhiyan'.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 54,626 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 54,626

The Government said a further 341 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 54,626.TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Saturday, there had been a further 19,875lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.It brings the total number ofcases in the UK to 1,493,383.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

California's Covid curfew to begin as cases surge beyond past peak

 The nightly stay-at-home order aims to reduce cases, which have surged beyond their August peak.
BBC News

Romantic comedy, veteran actress win big at Chinese-language ‘Oscars’

 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City TAIPEI (Reuters) – A veteran actress and a..
WorldNews

United States Department of Housing and Urban Development United States Department of Housing and Urban Development Cabinet department in the Executive branch of the United States federal government


Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Jenrick: Priti Patel brilliant Home Sec and deserves support [Video]

Jenrick: Priti Patel brilliant Home Sec and deserves support

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick says Priti Patel is a “brilliant” Home Secretary who deserves the support of the government. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:42Published
PM urges political unity to rebuild Scotland after Covid [Video]

PM urges political unity to rebuild Scotland after Covid

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says no “political wrangling” between the SNP and the government should get in the way of opportunities for people in Scotland. Speaking at the virtual Scottish Conservatives Conference, he promised a “partnership for shared stability and prosperity” for the country. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:27Published
Patel: We’re working to change the culture [Video]

Patel: We’re working to change the culture

Home Secretary Priti Patel has apologised following an investigation which highlighted claims of bullying. During her apology Ms Patel said her team are “working to change the culture” of the organisation adding that it’s a challenging environment where they make “life and death decisions every day”. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published

Related videos from verified sources

HUD Secretary Ben Carson reportedly tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

HUD Secretary Ben Carson reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest member of the Trump administration to contract the respiratory disease.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:28Published
U.S. housing secretary Carson tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

U.S. housing secretary Carson tests positive for COVID-19

[NFA] U.S. Housing Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, becoming one of the latest people affected by the virus at the White House. This report produced by Freddie Joyner.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:55Published
Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19

The US Secretary For Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson, has tested positive for coronavirus. This is according to a department spokesperson.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:21Published