Republican National Committee, Michigan GOP ask state board to delay certifying election results

USATODAY.com Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Michigan's elections board recommended certification, saying Detroit had fewer problems than the August primary and the 2016 presidential election.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Hair Dye Streams Down Rudy Giuliani’s Face

Hair Dye Streams Down Rudy Giuliani’s Face 01:00

 Rudy Giuliani appeared to have hair dye dripping down his face during a press conference. Donald Trump's lawyer was sweating heavily on stage at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC. The former Mayor of New York repeated baseless claims that voter fraud affected the...

What caused Rudy Giuliani’s bizarre hair malfunction?

 Rudy Giuliani gave a news conference yesterday in which, as he continued to cast doubt on the results of the US presidential election, he appeared to be starting..
WorldNews

Rudy Giuliani and President Trump's legal team continue to undermine the election

 The president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and legal team held a press conference at the RNC that undermined the 2020 election. Weijia Jiang reports from..
CBS News
Trump 'not thinking' of election night speech yet [Video]

Trump 'not thinking' of election night speech yet

President Donald Trump visited the Republican National Committee campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, on election day and said, "I'm not thinking about (a) concession speech or acceptance speech yet" but added, "we should be entitled to know who won on November 3."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:50Published

US election: Michigan Republicans seek to delay vote certification

 The Republican Party requests a two-week adjournment in Michigan, citing unsubstantiated fraud claims.
BBC News

Trump continues to deny election loss

 President Trump again falsely claimed Friday that he won re-election, challenging President-Elect Joe Biden's victory, and met with Michigan legislators in an..
CBS News

Trump tries to leverage power of office to subvert Biden win

 President Donald Trump sought to leverage the power of the Oval Office on Friday in an extraordinary attempt to block President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, but..
WorldNews

Trump options narrow as Michigan backs Biden win

 Two legislators pledge after a White House meeting to follow "normal process" in validating the vote.
BBC News

Wisconsin governor renews mask mandate [Video]

Wisconsin governor renews mask mandate

Wisconsin's governor on Friday extended a statewide mask mandate despite a legal challenge from conservatives, renewing an emergency health order requiring face coverings in public spaces to curb an alarming surge in COVID-19 infections. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:05Published

Duty or Party? For Republicans, a Choice on Whether to Enable Trump

 In pushing his false claims to the limits and cowing Republicans into acquiescence or silence, President Trump has revealed the fragility of the electoral system..
NYTimes.com

In Detroit, Trump’s Postelection Offensive Has a Familiar Feel

 In a city that is used to being disparaged, President Trump’s attempt to overturn an election that he lost seems both extraordinary and business as usual.
NYTimes.com

Wrongful arrest exposes bias in facial recognition technology

 Detroit police defend the system, even though the police chief once said technology alone may misidentify people 96% of the time.
CBS News
NYC public schools to close amid COVID-19 spike [Video]

NYC public schools to close amid COVID-19 spike

New York City's public school system, the nation's largest, called a halt to in-classroom instruction on Wednesday (November 18), citing a jump in coronavirus infection rates. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:17Published

