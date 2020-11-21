Global  
 

ATP Finals: Dominic Thiem recovers to stun Novak Djokovic and make final

WorldNews Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
ATP Finals: Dominic Thiem recovers to stun Novak Djokovic and make finalDominic Thiem came back from the brink of defeat to beat Novak Djokovic in a gripping last-four clash at the ATP Finals on Saturday as he reached the final for the second successive year. The 27-year-old Austrian appeared to be sliding to defeat when he trailed 0-4 in the third-set tiebreak but stormed back to...
Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Published
News video: 2020 Nitto ATP Finals Day 7 Recap

2020 Nitto ATP Finals Day 7 Recap 01:13

 Dominic Thiem takes out Novak Djokovic to advance to the finals. Danill Medvedev upsets Rafael Nadal.

Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic Serbian tennis player

ATP Finals 2020: Dominic Thiem beats Novak Djokovic to reach London final

 Dominic Thiem fights his way past world number one Novak Djokovic to book a place in the title decider at the ATP Finals in London.
BBC News
Australian Open crowds at 10% capacity would be a boon, says Djokovic [Video]

Australian Open crowds at 10% capacity would be a boon, says Djokovic

World number one Novak Djokovic says he hopes some crowds can return in time for Australian Open after reports attendance could be as high as 50 percent.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:41Published
Djokovic sad for Zverev over off-court problems [Video]

Djokovic sad for Zverev over off-court problems

Novak Djokovic offers sympathy to Alexander Zverev over allegations of domestic abuse by an ex-girlfriend.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:07Published

Novak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev, advances to semi-finals at ATP Finals

 London: Novak Djokovic advanced to the semi-finals at the ATP Finals and eliminated Alexander Zverev on Friday by beating the German 6-3, 7-6 in an empty O2..
WorldNews

ATP Finals ATP Finals

ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev to make semi-finals

 Novak Djokovic defeats Alexander Zverev in straight sets to reach the last four of the ATP Finals in London.
BBC News

ATP Finals 2020: Rafael Nadal beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to make last four

 Rafael Nadal reaches the last four of the ATP Finals by beating 2019 champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets.
BBC News

Dominic Thiem Dominic Thiem Austrian tennis player

ATP Finals: 'Super focussed' Dominic Thiem overpowers Rafael Nadal

 Dominic Thiem held his nerve to claim an impressive 7-6, 7-6 win against Rafael Nadal at the ATP Finals as the Austrian moved to the brink of a place in the..
WorldNews

ATP Finals 2020: Dominic Thiem beats Rafael Nadal in high-quality match

 Dominic Thiem beats Rafael Nadal by winning two tie-breaks in a superb match at the ATP Finals in London.
BBC News

Nadal cruises at ATP Finals as Thiem takes revenge against Tsitsipas

 Rafael Nadal launched his bid for a first ATP Finals trophy in style on Sunday, taming in-form Andrey Rublev in straight sets in London after Dominic Thiem beat..
WorldNews

2020 Nitto ATP Finals: Day 5 Recap [Video]

2020 Nitto ATP Finals: Day 5 Recap

Andrey Rublev takes out U.S. Open champion, Dominic Thiem, in straight sets, yet it won't be enough to get Rublev into the final four

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 00:54Published
Djokovic urges government 'support' players over Australian Open preparations [Video]

Djokovic urges government 'support' players over Australian Open preparations

The Australian Open might as well be decided by the 'toss of a coin' according to Alexander Zverev as the German and Novak Djokovic urge the authorities help the players as much as possible during the..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:04Published
Zverev denies abuse charges as top players prepare for ATP Finals [Video]

Zverev denies abuse charges as top players prepare for ATP Finals

Alexander Zverev will begin his challenge at the ATP Finals while still under a cloud in the wake of accusations of domestic abuse by his former girlfriend Olga Sharypova.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 08:28Published

WorldNews Also reported by •BBC News•Mid-Day•Zee News

Thiem beats Tsitsipas in ATP Finals opener

 Dominic Thiem avenges his defeat by Stefanos Tsitsipas in last year's final with a three-set win as the ATP Finals begin in London for the final time.
BBC News Also reported by •Mid-Day•CBC.ca