Ivanka Trump distances self from dad’s election fraud claims as her own legal jeopardy grows

Saturday, 21 November 2020
Ivanka Trump distances self from dad’s election fraud claims as her own legal jeopardy growsIvanka Trump is among a growing number of President Donald Trump’s close advisers who want nothing to do with his legal efforts to subvert the results of the Nov. 3 election, according to a new report. These advisers may publicly act as though they believe Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani can pull some kind of courtroom miracle to prove widely debunked claims of election fraud, Axios reported. Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, attends a Veterans Day wreath laying ceremony led by President Trump at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP, File) “But talk to them...
News video: Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani faces embarrassment, black hair dye streams down his face|Oneindia News

Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani faces embarrassment, black hair dye streams down his face|Oneindia News 01:06

 It is the latest in a series of embarrassing events for the former mayor of New York City. An embarrassing moment for US President Donald Trump's lawyer as the heat is melting him already, following the president's defeat in the US election. The amusing incident happened on Thursday when the legal...

