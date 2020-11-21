Ivanka Trump distances self from dad’s election fraud claims as her own legal jeopardy grows
Ivanka Trump is among a growing number of President Donald Trump’s close advisers who want nothing to do with his legal efforts to subvert the results of the Nov. 3 election, according to a new report. These advisers may publicly act as though they believe Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani can pull some kind of courtroom miracle to prove widely debunked claims of election fraud, Axios reported. Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, attends a Veterans Day wreath laying ceremony led by President Trump at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP, File) “But talk to them...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US election: Wisconsin officials say Donald Trump observers obstructing recountElection officials in Wisconsin's largest county accused observers for President Donald Trump on Saturday of seeking to obstruct a recount of the presidential..
New Zealand Herald
G20 to pledge to pay for fair access to vaccines
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:11Published
New York's Rudy Giuliani: The fall of 'America's mayor' leading Donald Trump's last standHis rise to prominence as he stewarded New York through the aftermath of 9/11 earned Rudy Giuliani the label of "America's Mayor", praised for his leadership and..
New Zealand Herald
Trump camp again seeks to stop certification in PennsylvaniaThe Trump campaign has filed nine lawsuits in Pennsylvania, a state that Joe Biden won.
CBS News
US election: Donald Trump's flailing strategy to overturn the resultsUS President Donald Trump's flailing attempt to cling to office after voters decisively chose to oust him has taken the country into a dark and fictional..
New Zealand Herald
Ivanka Trump American Advisor to the President, businesswoman, and daughter of Donald Trump
Ivanka Trump calls New York investigations into Trump Organization tax write-offs political 'harassment'"This is harassment pure and simple," said Ivanka Trump after it was reported subpoenas were issued in connection with a consulting fee she was paid.
USATODAY.com
NY probe looking at Trump Org's payments to Ivanka TrumpInvestigation reportedly is looking at fees paid to Ivanka Trump, who said the inquiry amounts to "harassment."
CBS News
Ivanka Trump hits back after being dragged into her father's tax probeNew York's attorney general has sent a subpoena to the Trump Organization for records related to consulting fees paid to Ivanka Trump as part of a broad civil..
New Zealand Herald
Trump Tax Write-Offs Are Ensnared in 2 New York Fraud InvestigationsInquiries into the president and his businesses, one criminal and one civil, are now looking at tax deductions taken on consulting fees. Some of the payments..
NYTimes.com
Rudy Giuliani American attorney and politician
Coronavirus: Rudy Giuliani's son Andrew tests positive for Covid-19Rudy Giuliani's son, Andrew Giuliani, who works as an adviser to Donald Trump, has contracted Covid-19. "This morning, I tested positive for Covid-19," he..
New Zealand Herald
Rudy Giuliani suggested someone 'cut the head off' Democrat leaders in Fox News interviewGiuliani added: "Somehow the Democrat party was hijacked by Clinton and since then it's gone more corrupt."
USATODAY.com
Axios (website)
Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (Arlington) Monument dedicated to U.S. service members who have died without their remains being identified
Arlington National Cemetery Military cemetery in Virginia, U.S.
Trump lays wreath at Arlington Cemetery for Veterans Day
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05Published
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Has Been Laid To Rest
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:30Published
Virginia State of the United States of America
Plastic entangles, chokes over 1,500 endangered marine mammals in U.S.A whale in Virginia swallowed a DVD case, which lacerated her stomach. It's just one of the hundreds of examples of animals consuming plastic in U.S. waters in..
CBS News
Dog, cat and guinea pig form an unlikely friendship
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:41Published
Senate Intelligence Committee's top Democrat reacts to Trump firing election security officialPresident Trump fired his administration's top election security official, Christopher Krebs, who headed the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency...
CBS News
House Democrat says Congress has few options to help Biden's transition to powerMore than a week after President-elect Joe Biden was projected to win the 2020 election, Democratic lawmakers are still pushing the federal government to provide..
CBS News
Veterans Day Federal holiday in the United States
First Museum Devoted To The Entire History Of The United States Army Opens Its Doors
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Arnold Schwarzenegger slams low turnout at L.A. National Cemetery for Veterans Day
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
Related videos from verified sources