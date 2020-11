You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Barca's Koeman defends Messi, denies Griezmann issues



VIDEO SHOWS: FC BARCELONA TRAINING SESSION / NEWS CONFERENCE WITH BARCELONA COACH RONALD KOEMAN TALKING ABOUT LIONEL MESSI SITUATION IN THE CLUB, ABOUT MATCH AGAINST ATLETICO MADRID / ATLETICO MDARID Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 07:39 Published 2 days ago Suarez signs two-year contract with Atletico



Luis Suarez completes his move to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:28 Published on September 25, 2020

Related news from verified sources Atletico Madrid 1-0 Barcelona: Yannick Carrasco goal gives Atletico victory Atletico Madrid move level on points with the La Liga leaders after a win against Barcelona that leaves their opponents nine points adrift of the top two.

BBC Sport 8 hours ago



Atletico Madrid 1-0 Barcelona: Carrasco capitalises on Ter Stegen error Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s extraordinary error gifted Atletico Madrid the decisive goal as they defeated Barcelona 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano. Saturday’s...

SoccerNews.com 8 hours ago