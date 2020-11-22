Global  
 

In scathing ruling, judge dismisses Trump campaign's effort to overturn election results in Pennsylvania

USATODAY.com Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
A federal judge ruled the Trump campaign provided no evidence and strained legal arguments in arguing that millions of votes should be canceled.
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Federal Judges Dimisses Lawsuit To Stop Certification

Federal Judges Dimisses Lawsuit To Stop Certification 00:30

 A federal judge in Pennsylvania dismissed a lawsuit from the Trump Campaign that sought to stop the certification of the election results.

