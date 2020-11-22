Global  
 

Guatemala: Protesters burn part of Congress building amidst antibudget rallies

WorldNews Sunday, 22 November 2020
Guatemala: Protesters burn part of Congress building amidst antibudget ralliesHundreds of people stormed into Guatemala's Congress building amidst protests against President Alejandro Giammattei for approving budget cuts in secret while the country was distracted by hurricanes and the coronavirus. Hundreds of Guatemalan demonstrators stormed into the country's Congress in Guatemala City on Saturday, setting fire to parts of the legislative building. The rally came amidst growing protests against the government under President Alejandro Giammattei for approving budget cuts to education and health spending....
