Guatemala: Protesters burn part of Congress building amidst antibudget rallies

Congress has double standards on Gupkar Alliance: CM Manohar Lal Khattar



Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, said that leaders of Congress are adopting double standards on an alliance with People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) for District Development Council polls. He said, "Two Congress leaders participated in a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD). During its meeting on November 13, leaders of JandK Congress said that they will cooperate with PAGD but Congress leaders say that the party is not part of PAGD." "If Congress is not a part of PAGD, why doesn't it seek an answer from its unit in Jammu and Kashmir? Congress is contesting the District Development Council polls in cooperation with PAGD. It shows that Congress leaders are adopting double standards," he added. The DDC polls will be conducted in JandK between November 28 and December 19. Counting of votes will begin on December 22.

