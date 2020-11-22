Guatemala: Protesters burn part of Congress building amidst antibudget rallies
Hundreds of people stormed into Guatemala's Congress building amidst protests against President Alejandro Giammattei for approving budget cuts in secret while the country was distracted by hurricanes and the coronavirus. Hundreds of Guatemalan demonstrators stormed into the country's Congress in Guatemala City on Saturday, setting fire to parts of the legislative building. The rally came amidst growing protests against the government under President Alejandro Giammattei for approving budget cuts to education and health spending....
Protesters burn Guatemala's Congress as demonstrations against president escalateHundreds of protesters broke into Guatemala's Congress and burned part of the building on Saturday amid growing demonstrations against President Alejandro..
Guatemala: Congress on fire after protesters storm buildingThe building went up in flames after demonstrators - who oppose the new budget - staged an attack.
