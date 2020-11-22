Protesters in Guatemala Set Fire to Congress Building Over Spending Cuts Sunday, 22 November 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

After two hurricanes displaced thousands of people and wrecked infrastructure, a bill that cut spending on health and education and bolstered lawmakers’ meal stipends touched off a wave of anger in the capital. 👓 View full article

