Judge Throws Out Trump Bid to Stop Pennsylvania Vote Certification
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
US District Judge Matthew Brann says Trump campaign presented 'strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations ... unsupported by evidence'
