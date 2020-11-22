Global  
 

Judge Throws Out Trump Bid to Stop Pennsylvania Vote Certification 

VOA News Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
US District Judge Matthew Brann says Trump campaign presented 'strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations ... unsupported by evidence'
