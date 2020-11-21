Global  
 

The Costco Black Friday 2020 sale is in full swing—here are the best deals

USATODAY.com Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
The Costco Black Friday 2020 sale has arrived with deals on the hottest tech, top-rated kitchen appliances, and marked-down home goods—details.
Costco Costco American multinational chain of membership-only stores

Costco face mask policy update requires all shoppers to wear a mask or shield amid coronavirus surges

 Costco Wholesale Club's new mask policy goes into effect Monday and requires all members, guests and employees to wear a face mask or a face shield.
USATODAY.com

Costco selling $17,500 subscription to Wheels Up private jet service

 Costco is now selling a 12-month membership to private aviation service Wheels Up for $17,499.99. The price includes a $3,500 Costco Shop Card.
USATODAY.com

Costco Selling Private Jet Membership for $17,500

 Next time you're at Costco, after you buy the obligatory 50 rolls of paper towels, you might want to plunk down a small fortune at checkout for a private jet..
TMZ.com

Costco: Those with mask exemptions must wear face shields

 Warehouse club says everyone older than 2 must have their nose and mouth covered to enter outlets, starting Monday.
CBS News

