Senator Kelly Loeffler of Georgia is in quarantine after testing positive for the virus.

NYTimes.com Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Senator Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, a Republican who is campaigning in a high-stakes runoff election that could determine control of the Senate, is quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus.
