Protesters in Guatemala set fire to Congress building

Brisbane Times Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
The demonstrations in Guatemala City rocked a nation still recovering from back-to-back hurricanes that displaced thousands of people, destroyed homes and obliterated infrastructure.
