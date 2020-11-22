Voting starts in Burkina Faso under threat of jihadi violence

Global  
 

Polls have opened in Burkina Faso for a presidential election overshadowed by extremist violence. President Kabore is expected to win reelection, while opposition candidates have warned of "massive electoral fraud."
