Voting starts in Burkina Faso under threat of jihadi violence Sunday, 22 November 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Polls have opened in Burkina Faso for a presidential election overshadowed by extremist violence. President Kabore is expected to win reelection, while opposition candidates have warned of "massive electoral fraud." 👓 View full article

