Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers complete Women's BBL semi-final line-up
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers join Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars in the Women's Big Bash semi-finals on the final day of group games.
Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers join Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars in the Women's Big Bash semi-finals on the final day of group games.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sydney Thunder (WBBL)
Perth Scorchers (WBBL)
Women's Big Bash League Australian women's domestic Twenty20 cricket competition
Melbourne Stars (WBBL)
Brisbane Heat (WBBL)
You Might Like