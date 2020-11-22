Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers complete Women's BBL semi-final line-up

BBC News Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers join Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars in the Women's Big Bash semi-finals on the final day of group games.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sydney Thunder (WBBL) Sydney Thunder (WBBL)


Perth Scorchers (WBBL) Perth Scorchers (WBBL)


Women's Big Bash League Women's Big Bash League Australian women's domestic Twenty20 cricket competition


Melbourne Stars (WBBL) Melbourne Stars (WBBL)


Brisbane Heat (WBBL) Brisbane Heat (WBBL)

You Might Like