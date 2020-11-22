Global  
 

Fulham 2-3 Everton: Dominic Calvert-Lewin double inspires Toffees win

BBC News Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues his excellent scoring form with another two goals as Everton return to winning ways against Fulham.
