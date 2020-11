You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Michigan Voters Sue Trump



Politico reports that a group of Michigan voters are suing President Donald Trump and the Trump presidential campaign. The plaintiffs are accusing the Trump campaign of "openly seeking to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:31 Published 16 hours ago President-Elect Biden Wins Georgia, President Trump Meets With Michigan Republican Lawmakers



Georgia officially certified their votes and Joe Biden won the state. President Trump summoned top Michigan Republican lawmakers in attempt to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:13 Published 2 days ago Michigan Senate Leader confronted by activists while traveling to meet President Trump



Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey was confronted by activists at the airport while reportedly on his way to meet with President Trump. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:46 Published 2 days ago