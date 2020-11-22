Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ricky Schroder poses with accused Kenosha shooter after helping fund his $2 million bond

USATODAY.com Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
A 17-year-old accused of killing two people during a protest in Wisconsin was seen smiling in a photo with Ricky Schroder, who contributed bond money.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Accused Kenosha Gunman Kyle Rittenhouse Freed, Poses For Photo With Actor Ricky Schroder

Accused Kenosha Gunman Kyle Rittenhouse Freed, Poses For Photo With Actor Ricky Schroder 02:33

 Accused Kenosha gunman Kyle Rittenhouse walked out of jail Friday on a $2 million bond. He was seen in a photo hours later flanked by his lawyer and actor Ricky Schroder, who helped get the teen out of jail.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ricky Schroder Ricky Schroder American actor

Ricky Schroder Donated $150k to Get Accused Murderer Kyle Rittenhouse Released on Bail

 Accused killer Kyle Rittenhouse got some help from a few famous people this week, and as a result, he's free on bail. Ricky Schroder made a "significant..
TMZ.com

Kenosha, Wisconsin Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States

Kyle Rittenhouse released from jail after posting $2M bond

 Rittenhouse, who was extradited from Illinois to Kenosha, will return to court for a preliminary hearing in December.
CBS News

Kyle Rittenhouse: teen charged in Kenosha shooting posts $2m bail

 Teen is accused of fatally shooting two during an August protest after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin A 17-year-old from Illinois who is charged..
WorldNews

Kyle Rittenhouse, Accused of Killing 2 in Kenosha, Freed on $2 Million Bail

 The 17-year-old was captured on video shooting three people during protests in Kenosha, Wis., over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
NYTimes.com

Accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse released on $2 million bail

 The 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters and injuring a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin — was released Friday afternoon.
USATODAY.com

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Wauwatosa police still searching for suspect involved in mall shooting

 Police in Wisconsin are still searching for the gunman who opened fire at a mall in Wauwatosa, a suburb in Milwaukee. The shooting occurred Friday night and left..
CBS News

US election: Wisconsin officials say Donald Trump observers obstructing recount

 Election officials in Wisconsin's largest county accused observers for President Donald Trump on Saturday of seeking to obstruct a recount of the presidential..
New Zealand Herald

Police search for suspect in Wisconsin mall shooting

 Police in the US are still searching for a man suspected in a shooting at a Wisconsin mall that injured eight people."Investigators are working tirelessly to..
New Zealand Herald
Wisconsin governor renews mask mandate [Video]

Wisconsin governor renews mask mandate

Wisconsin's governor on Friday extended a statewide mask mandate despite a legal challenge from conservatives, renewing an emergency health order requiring face coverings in public spaces to curb an alarming surge in COVID-19 infections. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Wisconsin election officials say Trump observers obstructing recount, some ‘clearly don’t know what they are doing’

 Election officials in Wisconsin’s largest county accused observers for President Donald Trump on Saturday of seeking to obstruct a...
Upworthy Also reported by •Business InsiderHaaretz

Grading No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers football falling to No. 19 Northwestern

 Look all I’m saying is if I had the choice of dying or playing at Northwestern ever again,,,, I’ll take one for the team.
Upworthy Also reported by •ESPNDaily Caller

'Fighting Rece Davises' label fires up Wildcats

 Drawing inspiration from being labeled the "Fighting Rece Davises" on ESPN, Northwestern upsets Wisconsin on Saturday to remain undefeated.
ESPN