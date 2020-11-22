Florida football coach Dan Mullen, reporter Kassidy Hill have joking exchange about Christmas lights
Dan Mullen sees reporter's Christmas lights during Zoom news conference, jokingly reminds Kassidy Hill they shouldn't go up until after Thanksgiving.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dan Mullen American football coach
Florida Gators football
Ranking the best QBs in college football through Week 11 of the 2020 season: Kyle Trask's pace is record-settingFlorida quarterback Kyle Trask has soared to the top of the list of college football's best quarterbacks after Week 11 of the 2020 season.
USATODAY.com
Zoom Video Communications American video communications company
Prince William, Duchess Kate chat on Zoom with dads (and their babies!) about fatherhoodWho doesn't love when someone's baby joins in on their Zoom call? Prince William and Duchess Kate got some face time with dads involved in Future Men.
USATODAY.com
Watch: Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in different parts of US
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:37Published
'Euphoria' actor Lukas Gage calls out director for dissing his 'tiny' apartment on Zoom"Euphoria" actor Lukas Gage is receiving praise for his handling of an uncomfortable moment he endured during a Zoom audition.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources