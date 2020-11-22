Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida football coach Dan Mullen, reporter Kassidy Hill have joking exchange about Christmas lights

USATODAY.com Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Dan Mullen sees reporter's Christmas lights during Zoom news conference, jokingly reminds Kassidy Hill they shouldn't go up until after Thanksgiving.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dan Mullen Dan Mullen American football coach


Florida Gators football Florida Gators football

Ranking the best QBs in college football through Week 11 of the 2020 season: Kyle Trask's pace is record-setting

 Florida quarterback Kyle Trask has soared to the top of the list of college football's best quarterbacks after Week 11 of the 2020 season.
USATODAY.com

Zoom Video Communications Zoom Video Communications American video communications company

Prince William, Duchess Kate chat on Zoom with dads (and their babies!) about fatherhood

 Who doesn't love when someone's baby joins in on their Zoom call? Prince William and Duchess Kate got some face time with dads involved in Future Men.
USATODAY.com
Watch: Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in different parts of US [Video]

Watch: Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in different parts of US

Indian-Americans celebrated Chhath Puja to worship the Sun God at various places in the US. People gathered in small numbers due to Covid pandemic at various water bodies. Devotees performed Chhath puja rituals at Lake Manalapan in New Jersey. The annual festival was organised by Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America. The event was attended by Consul General of India (New York) Randhir Jaiswal and his deputy. Hundreds of Indian-American devotees watched celebrations live on Zoom and other social media. The four-day puja see rituals known as Prathihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi, Surya Shashthi. Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:37Published

'Euphoria' actor Lukas Gage calls out director for dissing his 'tiny' apartment on Zoom

 "Euphoria" actor Lukas Gage is receiving praise for his handling of an uncomfortable moment he endured during a Zoom audition.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Lukas Gage calls out 'un-muted' director for mocking his flat on Zoom audition

Lukas Gage calls out 'un-muted' director for mocking his flat on Zoom audition Euphoria star Lukas Gage has shared the awkward moment a director insulted his flat during a Zoom audition - without realising he was not muted.
Sky News

Prince William, Duchess Kate chat on Zoom with dads (and their babies!) about fatherhood

 Who doesn't love when someone's baby joins in on their Zoom call? Prince William and Duchess Kate got some face time with dads involved in Future Men.
USATODAY.com

Dame Judi Dench: How I want to help theatre-workers

 Dame Judi Dench is joining forces with some of the biggest names in British theatre for a one-off Zoom performance to raise money for people in the arts...
Belfast Telegraph