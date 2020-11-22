Global  
 

Manitoba's premier defends pandemic response, leaves some questions unanswered

CBC.ca Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
As Manitoba struggles to manage the country's highest per-capita COVID-19 infection rate, Premier Brian Pallister defended his government's handling of the pandemic in an interview Sunday on CBC's Rosemary Barton Live.
