Princess Eugenie moves into Frogmore Cottage, Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan's U.K. home

Trial of Duchess of Sussex’s privacy claim against Mail on Sunday postponed



The latest hearing in the Duchess of Sussex’s High Court privacy actionagainst the Mail On Sunday over the publication of a letter to her estrangedfather has begun following technical difficulties. Mr Justice Warby told thecourt that, earlier on Thursday morning, he had conducted a private hearingfrom which the press and public were excluded. The judge said he hadconsidered an application by Meghan’s lawyers to adjourn the trial of her caseagainst Associated Newspapers from January until “much later next year”. Headded that the “primary basis” for the adjournment was “a confidentialground”. Granting the application to adjourn the trial, Mr Justice Warby said:“The right decision in all the circumstances is to grant the application toadjourn. “That means that the trial date of January 11 2021 will be vacatedand the trial will be refixed for a new date in the autumn.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:40 Published on January 1, 1970