Trudeau vows to support developing nations with COVID-19 vaccines at G20
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and leaders of the other Group of 20 countries promised Sunday to support developing nations in accessing COVID-19 vaccines while also committing to delay debt payments for cash-strapped jurisdictions.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and leaders of the other Group of 20 countries promised Sunday to support developing nations in accessing COVID-19 vaccines while also committing to delay debt payments for cash-strapped jurisdictions.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources