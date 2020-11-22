Global  
 

Trudeau vows to support developing nations with COVID-19 vaccines at G20

CBC.ca Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and leaders of the other Group of 20 countries promised Sunday to support developing nations in accessing COVID-19 vaccines while also committing to delay debt payments for cash-strapped jurisdictions.
