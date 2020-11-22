Global  
 

Prince William, Duchess Kate mourn death of dog Lupo, who was 'at the heart of our family'

USATODAY.com Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Prince William and Duchess Kate are mourning the passing of their "dear dog" Lupo, who died last weekend. The black cocker spaniel was 9.
News video: Prince William Made a Rare Statement About Princess Diana's Infamous BBC Interview

Prince William Made a Rare Statement About Princess Diana's Infamous BBC Interview 00:47

 The BBC will investigate whether or not the princess was coerced into the tell-all interview.

Lupo (dog) English Cocker Spaniel owned by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Dog Lupo is Dead

 Prince William and Kate Middleton's beloved dog, Lupo, has died ... a dog that was responsible for choosing the name of the future King of England. The couple..
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Wife of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

Prince William, Duchess Kate chat on Zoom with dads (and their babies!) about fatherhood

 Who doesn't love when someone's baby joins in on their Zoom call? Prince William and Duchess Kate got some face time with dads involved in Future Men.
Duchess of Cambridge launches lockdown photo exhibition Hold Still [Video]

Duchess of Cambridge launches lockdown photo exhibition Hold Still

The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated the launch of her Hold Still photographicexhibition by meeting a volunteer featured in one of the pictures on display.Kate was joined by the Duke of Cambridge when they went to Waterloo in southLondon to view one of the public exhibition sites for the duchess' projectwhich challenged the public to document life under lockdown with a camera orsmartphone.

Texan mum recreates Kate's wardrobe [Video]

Texan mum recreates Kate's wardrobe

A royal-obsessed mum of five has opened the doors to her stylish capsulewardrobe, where she has recreated some of the Duchess of Cambridge’s mostwell-known outfits on a shoestring. Blogger Jen Bradley, 39, of Wichita Fall,first discovered Kate around 2011.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Member of the British royal family

Prince William issues rare statement addressing BBC's investigation of Princess Diana interview

 Prince William said he "tentatively" welcomes the BBC's new investigation into its controversial 1995 interview with his late mother, Princess Diana.
Prince William 'tentatively welcomes' new inquiry into BBC's Diana interview

 The Duke of Cambridge says the investigation announced by the BBC is "a step in the right direction".
