Prince William, Duchess Kate mourn death of dog Lupo, who was 'at the heart of our family'
Prince William and Duchess Kate are mourning the passing of their "dear dog" Lupo, who died last weekend. The black cocker spaniel was 9.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lupo (dog) English Cocker Spaniel owned by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Prince William and Kate Middleton's Dog Lupo is DeadPrince William and Kate Middleton's beloved dog, Lupo, has died ... a dog that was responsible for choosing the name of the future King of England. The couple..
TMZ.com
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Wife of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Prince William, Duchess Kate chat on Zoom with dads (and their babies!) about fatherhoodWho doesn't love when someone's baby joins in on their Zoom call? Prince William and Duchess Kate got some face time with dads involved in Future Men.
USATODAY.com
Duchess of Cambridge launches lockdown photo exhibition Hold Still
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27Published
Texan mum recreates Kate's wardrobe
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Member of the British royal family
Prince William issues rare statement addressing BBC's investigation of Princess Diana interviewPrince William said he "tentatively" welcomes the BBC's new investigation into its controversial 1995 interview with his late mother, Princess Diana.
USATODAY.com
Prince William 'tentatively welcomes' new inquiry into BBC's Diana interviewThe Duke of Cambridge says the investigation announced by the BBC is "a step in the right direction".
BBC News
