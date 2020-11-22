Prince William, Duchess Kate mourn death of dog Lupo, who was 'at the heart of our family'

Duchess of Cambridge launches lockdown photo exhibition Hold Still



The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated the launch of her Hold Still photographicexhibition by meeting a volunteer featured in one of the pictures on display.Kate was joined by the Duke of Cambridge when they went to Waterloo in southLondon to view one of the public exhibition sites for the duchess' projectwhich challenged the public to document life under lockdown with a camera orsmartphone.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27 Published on January 1, 1970