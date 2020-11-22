Global  
 

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow carted off from game after knee injury

USATODAY.com Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off from Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team with a knee injury.
After improbable two-year comeback, Washington QB Alex Smith aims to inspire others to live in the moment

 Two years after a gruesome leg injury, Alex Smith is once again a starting QB in the NFL. He hopes his story can be a beacon to others.
USATODAY.com

