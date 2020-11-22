Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ATP Finals 2020: Daniil Medvedev beats Dominic Thiem to take title

BBC News Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Daniil Medvedev fights back to beat US Open champion Dominic Thiem and win the biggest title of his career at the ATP Finals.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Published
News video: 2020 Nitto ATP Finals Day 7 Recap

2020 Nitto ATP Finals Day 7 Recap 01:13

 Dominic Thiem takes out Novak Djokovic to advance to the finals. Danill Medvedev upsets Rafael Nadal.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

ATP Finals ATP Finals

'I played a bad game', says Nadal after losing to Medvedev [Video]

'I played a bad game', says Nadal after losing to Medvedev

Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic suffer defeats in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:01Published

ATP Finals: Dominic Thiem recovers to stun Novak Djokovic and make final

 Dominic Thiem came back from the brink of defeat to beat Novak Djokovic in a gripping last-four clash at the ATP Finals on Saturday as he reached the final for..
WorldNews

ATP Finals 2020: Dominic Thiem beats Novak Djokovic to reach London final

 Dominic Thiem fights his way past world number one Novak Djokovic to book a place in the title decider at the ATP Finals in London.
BBC News

Novak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev, advances to semi-finals at ATP Finals

 London: Novak Djokovic advanced to the semi-finals at the ATP Finals and eliminated Alexander Zverev on Friday by beating the German 6-3, 7-6 in an empty O2..
WorldNews

Daniil Medvedev Daniil Medvedev Russian tennis player

Novak Djokovic in peril at ATP Finals after thumping by mighty Daniil Medvedev

 Medvedev, who made only 12 unforced errors, lost all three of his group matches on his ATP Finals debut in London last year. ......
WorldNews

Alexander Zverev beats Diego Schwartzman with one eye on ATP Finals last four

 Alexander Zverev boosted his chances of reaching the semi-finals of the Nitto ATP Finals with a three-set win over Diego Schwartzman. Zverev, the 2018 champion,..
WorldNews

Djokovic eyes record as Nadal seeks first ATP Finals crown

 Novak Djokovic is bidding to win the ATP Finals for a record-equalling sixth time as Rafael Nadal chases the biggest title missing from his glittering resume at..
WorldNews

Dominic Thiem Dominic Thiem Austrian tennis player

ATP Finals: 'Super focussed' Dominic Thiem overpowers Rafael Nadal

 Dominic Thiem held his nerve to claim an impressive 7-6, 7-6 win against Rafael Nadal at the ATP Finals as the Austrian moved to the brink of a place in the..
WorldNews

ATP Finals 2020: Dominic Thiem beats Rafael Nadal in high-quality match

 Dominic Thiem beats Rafael Nadal by winning two tie-breaks in a superb match at the ATP Finals in London.
BBC News

US Open (tennis)

Nadal cruises at ATP Finals as Thiem takes revenge against Tsitsipas

 Rafael Nadal launched his bid for a first ATP Finals trophy in style on Sunday, taming in-form Andrey Rublev in straight sets in London after Dominic Thiem beat..
WorldNews
Serena withdraws from French Open [Video]

Serena withdraws from French Open

Serena Williams' search for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title will extend into another year after an Achilles tendon injury forced her to withdraw from the French Open on Wednesday. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:09Published

Related videos from verified sources

Zverev denies abuse charges as top players prepare for ATP Finals [Video]

Zverev denies abuse charges as top players prepare for ATP Finals

Alexander Zverev will begin his challenge at the ATP Finals while still under a cloud in the wake of accusations of domestic abuse by his former girlfriend Olga Sharypova.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 08:28Published

Related news from verified sources

ATP World Tour Finals: Dominic Thiem battles past Stefanos Tsitsipas in opener

 The Austrian, Thiem, won the ATP Finals opener by edging past the defending champion Tsitsipas in a tough three-setter. The tournament is being staged in...
Zee News Also reported by •WorldNewsNews24DNAMid-Day

Rublev beats already-qualified Thiem at ATP Finals

 The lights went out unexpectedly at the O2 Arena, causing the start of the match between Dominic Thiem and Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals to be delayed…
Japan Today Also reported by •News24Mid-Day

Novak Djokovic's strange and controversial tennis season is over

 In a year when the sport has been overshadowed by off-court events, Novak Djokovic has never left centre stage. Dominic Thiem eliminated him from the ATP finals...
The Age