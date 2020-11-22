ATP Finals 2020: Daniil Medvedev beats Dominic Thiem to take title
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Daniil Medvedev fights back to beat US Open champion Dominic Thiem and win the biggest title of his career at the ATP Finals.
Daniil Medvedev fights back to beat US Open champion Dominic Thiem and win the biggest title of his career at the ATP Finals.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
ATP Finals
'I played a bad game', says Nadal after losing to Medvedev
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:01Published
ATP Finals: Dominic Thiem recovers to stun Novak Djokovic and make finalDominic Thiem came back from the brink of defeat to beat Novak Djokovic in a gripping last-four clash at the ATP Finals on Saturday as he reached the final for..
WorldNews
ATP Finals 2020: Dominic Thiem beats Novak Djokovic to reach London finalDominic Thiem fights his way past world number one Novak Djokovic to book a place in the title decider at the ATP Finals in London.
BBC News
Novak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev, advances to semi-finals at ATP FinalsLondon: Novak Djokovic advanced to the semi-finals at the ATP Finals and eliminated Alexander Zverev on Friday by beating the German 6-3, 7-6 in an empty O2..
WorldNews
Daniil Medvedev Russian tennis player
Novak Djokovic in peril at ATP Finals after thumping by mighty Daniil MedvedevMedvedev, who made only 12 unforced errors, lost all three of his group matches on his ATP Finals debut in London last year. ......
WorldNews
Alexander Zverev beats Diego Schwartzman with one eye on ATP Finals last fourAlexander Zverev boosted his chances of reaching the semi-finals of the Nitto ATP Finals with a three-set win over Diego Schwartzman. Zverev, the 2018 champion,..
WorldNews
Djokovic eyes record as Nadal seeks first ATP Finals crownNovak Djokovic is bidding to win the ATP Finals for a record-equalling sixth time as Rafael Nadal chases the biggest title missing from his glittering resume at..
WorldNews
Dominic Thiem Austrian tennis player
ATP Finals: 'Super focussed' Dominic Thiem overpowers Rafael NadalDominic Thiem held his nerve to claim an impressive 7-6, 7-6 win against Rafael Nadal at the ATP Finals as the Austrian moved to the brink of a place in the..
WorldNews
ATP Finals 2020: Dominic Thiem beats Rafael Nadal in high-quality matchDominic Thiem beats Rafael Nadal by winning two tie-breaks in a superb match at the ATP Finals in London.
BBC News
US Open (tennis)
Nadal cruises at ATP Finals as Thiem takes revenge against TsitsipasRafael Nadal launched his bid for a first ATP Finals trophy in style on Sunday, taming in-form Andrey Rublev in straight sets in London after Dominic Thiem beat..
WorldNews
Serena withdraws from French Open
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:09Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources