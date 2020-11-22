Global  
 

Navajo women are 'sacred' keepers of the cultural flame. They're also particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

USATODAY.com Sunday, 22 November 2020
On the Navajo Nation, women are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because of poor health care, poverty, trauma and high rates of illnesses.
