Burkina Faso votes under threat of jihadi violence

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Polls closed in Burkina Faso after a presidential election overshadowed by extremist violence. President Kabore is expected to win reelection, while opposition candidates have warned of "massive electoral fraud."
